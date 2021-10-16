Ritocoin (RITO) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $396,931.64 and $221.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,645,459,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,278,964 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

