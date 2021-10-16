Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 72,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

