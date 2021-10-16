Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

ENVX stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.