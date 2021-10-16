Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCRU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth $150,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

