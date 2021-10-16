Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €540.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €610.78 ($718.56).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €792.20 ($932.00) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €883.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €802.18.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

