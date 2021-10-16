Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Trading Up 1.5%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF)

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

