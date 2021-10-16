Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,720 to GBX 2,150. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Dutch Shell traded as high as GBX 1,759.20 ($22.98) and last traded at GBX 1,751.60 ($22.88), with a volume of 630584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,738.80 ($22.72).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,112.27 ($27.60).

The stock has a market cap of £139.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,513.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,414.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

