Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 926.04. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

