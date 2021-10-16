Rune Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $204.42 or 0.00337224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $3.95 million and $30,111.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

