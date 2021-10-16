SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading Down 0.9%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €11.44 ($13.46) and last traded at €11.55 ($13.59). 70,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.66 ($13.72).

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFQ shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.18 ($20.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.75 and a 200 day moving average of €12.35.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

