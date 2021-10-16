Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 360,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 139,293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.