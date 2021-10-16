Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,549,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,213 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.55% of Sana Biotechnology worth $168,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $59,556,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

