Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.