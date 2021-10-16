SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €126.28 ($148.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €134.34 ($158.05).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

