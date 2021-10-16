Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 152,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

