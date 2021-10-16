Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

