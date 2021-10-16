Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

