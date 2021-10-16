Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

SLB stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

