Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 184,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.