Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,057 shares of company stock worth $5,341,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

