Scotiabank Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$28.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of TRQ opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $23,781,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

