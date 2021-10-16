Scotiabank Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$49.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.71. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$19.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. Analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.