Scotiabank Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.03.

NYSE CNQ opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

