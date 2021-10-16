Scotiabank Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$72.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of STN opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

