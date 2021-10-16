Scotiabank Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.20.

Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.71.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

