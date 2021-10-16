ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.34

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $130,633.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 219% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00070076 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,146,011 coins and its circulating supply is 38,462,400 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

