SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SCSKF stock remained flat at $$66.85 during trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. SCSK has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.
About SCSK
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.