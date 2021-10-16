SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SCSKF stock remained flat at $$66.85 during trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. SCSK has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

Get SCSK alerts:

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.