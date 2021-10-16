SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Holdings Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SeaSpine worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in SeaSpine by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.92 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

