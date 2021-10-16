Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

SCTBF remained flat at $$16.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Securitas has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

