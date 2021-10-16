Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SEEMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
