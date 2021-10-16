Seeyond Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Square were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,342,000 after acquiring an additional 185,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

Shares of SQ opened at $249.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 218.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

