Seeyond Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

