Seeyond Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Seeyond lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

OC opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

