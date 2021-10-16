Seeyond Has $511,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.81.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

