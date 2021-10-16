Seeyond Has $631,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Seeyond lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Hess were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Hess stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.