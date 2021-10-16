Seeyond Sells 1,118 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after buying an additional 721,089 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

