Seeyond Sells 2,403 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.