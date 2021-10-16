Seeyond Trims Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,160 shares of company stock valued at $41,039,374. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

