Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SKHSY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 15,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,302. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

