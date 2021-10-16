Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.37 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $45.37 million and $15.31 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

