Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NYSE:SXT opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

