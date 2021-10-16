Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 323,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,400. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

