Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 237,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

