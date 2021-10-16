SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,157 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

