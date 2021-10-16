SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

