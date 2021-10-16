SG Americas Securities LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC opened at $18.56 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.