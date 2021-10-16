SG Americas Securities LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 250,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

Cummins stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

