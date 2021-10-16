SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 679 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $206.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average is $224.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

