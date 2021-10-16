Shadows (DOWS) Market Cap Reaches $6.61 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $439,330.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00205717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00092479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Shadows Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

