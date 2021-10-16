Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $4,048,000.

Shares of DNAB stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

